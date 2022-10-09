Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $160,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $217.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.78 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

