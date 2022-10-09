Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $160,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Trading Down 3.8 %

IQV stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.78 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.