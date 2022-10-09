Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,295 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 661,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

