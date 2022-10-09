Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 146,741 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,741 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.16% of Nutrien worth $69,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

