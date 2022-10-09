Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 15,126 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $443.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $423.39 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.