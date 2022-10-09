Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,781 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $378,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.38. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

