JOE Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $71.49 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JOE has a current supply of 420,304,079 with 325,718,033 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.22087359 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $855,280.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.