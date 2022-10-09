John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:STT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 1,782,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,835. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.