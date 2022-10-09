John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 11,674 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 1.47% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.2 %

EBMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

