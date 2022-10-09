John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Roche by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 828,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,887. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

