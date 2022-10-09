John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,722 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $28.41. 1,801,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,995. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $59.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

