John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,050 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Summit Materials worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 1,394,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

