John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 91,737 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.2 %
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.
Equinor ASA Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
