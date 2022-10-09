John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Argan by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 62,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

