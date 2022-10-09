John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 124,261 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,261 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,963,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 2.3 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 908,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,952. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.