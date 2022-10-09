John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 40,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,616,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 301,268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000.

EWS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 346,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

