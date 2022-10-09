John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.