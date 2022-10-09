John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,111. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.