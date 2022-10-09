Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

