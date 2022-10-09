JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
