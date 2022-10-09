JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE:BUD opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

