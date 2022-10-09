JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €92.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexans currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NXPRF opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. Nexans has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

