JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $51.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.