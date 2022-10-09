JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 607,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,263. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.