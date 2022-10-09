Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 19 at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 19 ($0.23) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,230.00.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

