Kaizen Inu (KZN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.71

Kaizen Inu (KZN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Kaizen Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaizen Inu has a market cap of $164.71 and $30,191.00 worth of Kaizen Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaizen Inu has traded down 68.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kaizen Inu Token Profile

Kaizen Inu’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Kaizen Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. Kaizen Inu’s official Twitter account is @kaizeninu. Kaizen Inu’s official website is www.kaizeninu.com.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Inu (KZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kaizen Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Inu is 0.00065884 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaizeninu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaizen Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaizen Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaizen Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

