Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €555.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Kering Stock Down 1.4 %

EPA KER opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €517.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €513.40.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

