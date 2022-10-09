KeySwap Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KEYSWAP)

KeySwap (KEYSWAP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One KeySwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeySwap has a total market capitalization of $808.77 and $194,436.00 worth of KeySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeySwap has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KeySwap Profile

KeySwap’s launch date was March 24th, 2022. KeySwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. KeySwap’s official website is keyswap.exchange. The official message board for KeySwap is t.me/keyswap_chat. KeySwap’s official Twitter account is @keyswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeySwap (KEYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KeySwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeySwap is 0.00003676 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keyswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

