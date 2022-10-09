Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 130,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

