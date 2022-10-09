Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 5,698 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

