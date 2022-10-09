Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 251,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.