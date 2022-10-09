Klingman & Associates LLC Has $40.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,112 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.