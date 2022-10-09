Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $175.70. 510,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,327. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.56.

