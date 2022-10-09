Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 955,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,767. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

