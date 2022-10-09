Koinos (KOIN) Price Tops $0.36

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Koinos has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Koinos token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Koinos was first traded on October 12th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,593,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/koinos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Koinos’ official message board is medium.com/openorchard/announcing-koinos-whitepaper-koin-mining-e2755f5be33f.

According to CryptoCompare, “Koinos (KOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koinos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Koinos is 0.34381409 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,584.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koinos.io.”

