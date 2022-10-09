Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

KFY stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

