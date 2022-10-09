Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2 %

KHC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

