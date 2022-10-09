K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT Lowered to €38.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €44.50 ($45.41) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

