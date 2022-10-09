Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.96. 1,124,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.