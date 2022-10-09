Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 538,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,196,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,840. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

