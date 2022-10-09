Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.47 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.