Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.47 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

