Latamcash (LMCH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Latamcash (LMCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Latamcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Latamcash has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Latamcash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Latamcash Coin Profile

Latamcash’s genesis date was February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Latamcash is latamcash.io. Latamcash’s official message board is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Latamcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

