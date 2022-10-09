LaunchZone (LZP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 (LZP)

LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, LaunchZone (LZP) has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LaunchZone (LZP) has a market cap of $1.90 and $47,033.00 worth of LaunchZone (LZP) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LaunchZone (LZP) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LaunchZone (LZP) Token Profile

LaunchZone (LZP)’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. LaunchZone (LZP)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000 tokens. LaunchZone (LZP)’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann. LaunchZone (LZP)’s official website is lz.finance/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZP) (LZP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone (LZP) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone (LZP) is 0.00000374 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance/home.”

