Leisure Capital Management Decreases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 247,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,914. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

