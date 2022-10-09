Leisure Capital Management Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

