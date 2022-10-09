Leisure Capital Management Invests $810,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,837 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,472,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.