Leisure Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

PEG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. 2,073,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,736. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

