Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,810.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.31. 840,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,108. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

