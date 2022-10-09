Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 20.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,964,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,191. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.