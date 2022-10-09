Lithosphere Price Tops $0.0013 (LITHO)

Lithosphere (LITHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Lithosphere has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Lithosphere token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithosphere has a market cap of $1,685.77 and $772,894.00 worth of Lithosphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lithosphere Profile

Lithosphere was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Lithosphere’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Lithosphere’s official website is lithosphere.network. Lithosphere’s official message board is medium.com/lithospheric. The Reddit community for Lithosphere is https://reddit.com/r/lithospheric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lithosphere’s official Twitter account is @superlitho and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lithosphere

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithosphere (LITHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Lithosphere has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,316,885 in circulation. The last known price of Lithosphere is 0.00101784 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $336,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lithosphere.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithosphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithosphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithosphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

