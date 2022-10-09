LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE LL opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 210,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
