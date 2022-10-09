Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,765.00

Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Loge Of The Rings token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loge Of The Rings has traded down 52.9% against the dollar. Loge Of The Rings has a total market capitalization of $28,309.83 and $8,765.00 worth of Loge Of The Rings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loge Of The Rings Token Profile

Loge Of The Rings launched on July 12th, 2022. Loge Of The Rings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. Loge Of The Rings’ official message board is medium.com/@logeoftherings. Loge Of The Rings’ official Twitter account is @logeoftherings and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loge Of The Rings is www.logeoftherings.com.

Loge Of The Rings Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loge Of The Rings (LOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loge Of The Rings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loge Of The Rings is 0.00067404 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.logeoftherings.com/.”

